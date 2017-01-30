Elvis Presley’s Widow, Priscilla and Tom Jones are in a Relationship

As it turns out, Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla has found love once again in the arms of another legendary musician, Tom Jones.

Advertisement

On January 19, Priscilla who is at the respectable age of 71 and her new lover, Tom Jones, 76, were spotted having a long dinner in L.A. at Craig’s.

According to sources close to the couple, the two elderly celebrities are able to find some comfort in each other after suffering heartbreaks.

Tom Jones’ longtime wife, Linda, has passed away after losing the fight with cancer in April of 2016. And just months ago, Priscilla was reportedly locked in a testy tug-of-love over speech coach Richard Greene with Shawn King, wife of talk icon Larry King.

“Priscilla and Tom have both been through the mill romance-wise, and have hurt and been hurt in love,” shared an insider. “They might just be perfect for each other!”

Priscilla, as we have reported in the past might have overdone her face, the many plastic surgeries leaving her looking “skeletal — with sunken cheeks, grotesque puckered lips and scarring on the sides of her mouth.”

Priscilla has been in many relationships ever since her former husband, legendary Elvis Presley passed away in 1977, but none of them really lasted, all ending up disastrously. Among many others, she has dated karate instructor Mike Stone and British director-producer Nigel Lythgoe.

In 1987, she gave birth to a love child named Navarone with at the time lover Marco Garibaldi.

Meanwhile, Tom Jones cheated on his long-suffering wife, mom of his son Mark Woodward, 59, with “countless” women. He also fathered a love child — Jonathan Berkery, now 28.

Regardless of his mistakes Linda stood by him until the end.

Advertisement

According to sources, upon hearing about the condition of his wife, Jones rushed from his Asian tour to Linda’s side and apologized just before she died. “He and Priscilla are finding comfort with each other in their golden years,” stated the source.