FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
elvis presley amanda bynes angelina jolie lindsay lohan zac efron brad pitt meghan markle darren aronofsky nick loeb shannon purser johnny lee miller jamie foxx bella thorne paul o'grady beyonce jennifer aniston Heath Ledger nina dobrev chris pine prince harry charlize theron
Home » Hollywood

Elvis Presley’s Former Home Catches Fire!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/22/2017
0
506 Views
1


Elvis PresleySource: hdwallpaper.nu

According to new reports, it looks like a fire has started at Elvis Presley’s former home. The firefighters that arrived at the residence fought the flames for a while before they got it under control.

Advertisement

The propriety in East Memphis was bought by the legend back in 1956, and according to a plaque outside the house, he used the royalties from Heartbreak Hotel to purchase it.

The sudden fire was made public by WREG reporter Stace Jacobson who took to Twitter to share that the fire department managed to get it under control in record time.

 

 

According to a few neighbors, the propriety’s attic was damaged by the fire.

Some took a few snaps in which the fire engine parked outside the house and the smoke coming out from the roof can be seen.

In reality, many fans don’t really associate him with the modest propriety but rather with his lavish iconic Graceland mansion. It is no doubt however that the small home was still a huge part of the legend’s history.

The plaque, that can be seen on the front of the home it says: “On March 20, 1956 Elvis Presley and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, moved into 1034 Audubon Drive purchased with royalties from his first million-dollar-selling record, Heartbreak Hotel.”

1956 was also the year that really defined what was to become a successful musical career.

Currently, the house is the propriety of Mike Curb Family Foundations, which is dedicated to supporting music education and the restoration of historic music locations.

“In 2006, the foundation created the Mike Curb Institute for Music at Rhodes College to advance music-related preservation and research.”

Advertisement

What do you think started the fire that destroyed the historical landmark?

Post Views: 506


Read more about elvis presley

You may also like
Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Girls Spotted Out For The First Time Since Scandal
02/22/2017
Priscilla Presley Leaves Twin Granddaughters Unsupervised Amid Health Scare?
02/21/2017
Priscilla Presley Breaks Her Silence On Lisa Marie’s Messy Custody Battle
02/21/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *