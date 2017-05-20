Elvis Presley’s First Private Jet Up For Auction – Fans Want Priscilla Presley To Buy It For Graceland

Elvis Presley’s first private jet is up for auction and will be sold to a fan for the amount of $3.5 million.

However, many are hoping that Priscilla Presley, the former wife of the late entertainer, will purchase and place it in a museum and have it moved to Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

For those with deep pockets eager to own a piece of history, on May 27, it will be possible to buy Mr. Presley’s 1962 red Lockheed JetStar.

There have been only 204 Lockheed JetStar aircraft manufactured between 1957 and 1978 in a collaboration between the companies – Jetstar and Lockheed.

The private jet will be auctioned off at GWS Auctions, Inc located in California which belongs to Brigitte Kruse.

For the past 30 years, Presley’s last privately-owned plane has been sitting at an aircraft boneyard in Roswell in New Mexico where retired commercial airplanes are often ripped up for parts.

The Lockheed JetStar was one of three airplanes belonging to the King of Rock and Roll, but it was considered extra special because he owned it with his father, Vernon Presley.

The other two jets – Presley’s Convair 880, Lisa Marie, named after his daughter and the Hound Dog II – belong to the Graceland estate.

The “Love Me Tender” actor purchased the Convair 880 from Delta Air Lines for $250,000 in 1975.

The same year, he bought the Hound Dog II for $900,000, as he awaited renovations for the Lisa Marie.

According to Kruse, the jet is currently owned by a private collector, who wishes to remain unanimous. Kruse claimed the owner has kept the “collectors’ item its original condition all this time.”

Many are laughing at the statement because the jet is missing its engines.

She went on to reveal: “This jet is a remarkable find and is being sold by a private collector. It has attracted a lot of tourists in Roswell, and it still has the original woodwork, inlay, red velvet seats and red shag carpet. It has the potential to be fully restored and made the centerpiece of a major exhibit. This is the only jet owned by Elvis that is still owned privately.”

The listing reads: “This aircraft has never been restored and features original external painting and detailing, as well as original interior. The interior was custom designed to Elvis’ specifications. Down to the gold-tone, woodwork, inlay and red velvet seats and red shag carpet.”

The starting bid is $10,000, and there is already one person very interested. Most experts predict it will be sold between $2 million and $3.5 million.