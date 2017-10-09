Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Reunite With The Twins — Riley Keough Shares Cute Photos Of Her Siblings

Lisa Marie Presley had promised to be present for her twins –Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, 9 — and it appears that she is keeping her word.

Recently, Riley Keough shared a sweet picture of her mother, Lisa Marie, sandwiched between her little girls.

The actress captioned the picture: “Brunch with the most beautiful ladies …. ps that’s my mom not me… lol.”

Fans were delighted to see Lisa Marie reunited with her children.

One supporter said: “What a lovely treat! Thank you so much for sharing such a great photo!! xo Pam, still Kellì’s mom.”

Brunch with the most beautiful ladies …. ps that's my mom not me… lol ❤️🌹🌸🌺 A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

Another claimed: “This is wonderful, thank you for sharing with us. Would love to see Lisa more often.Amazing talent.Omg thought that was You! Lisa is gorgeous the whole family is beautiful.”

Last month, it was revealed that the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and former wife, Priscilla, had completed a multiple-week stint in rehab.

The mother of four spent several millions of dollars at the Hills Treatment Center in Los Angeles, California.

The singer-songwriter sought help at the facility after engaging in a nasty court battle with estranged husband, Michael Lockwood.

Lisa Marie, who filed for divorce in 2016, claimed that she found disturbing images of children on Lockwood’s computers.

According to court documents, Lisa Marie fell sick by what she saw.

Happy Birthday to my bestest friends Harpy and Fin. I remember the day you were born like it was yesterday. 👼👼❤️🎈👭 A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

The twins went to live with Priscilla who announced at the time: “It is still a very family-oriented environment for them. They have been with me for — it will be over nine months. They are great. They are doing wonderfully. They are living a great life. They see both their parents, and we will see what happens.”

She went on to say: “There is lots of confusion, commotion, and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest…The girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

In September, when Lisa Marie left rehab she promised her daughter to stay sober and to make peace with their father.

The same source went on to say that Lisa Marie is ready to make peace with her ex.

The person explained: “Lisa has completed her rehab and turned her life around. She has gotten a second chance, and she is vowed to stay sober from now on. Lisa Marie could not be happier. She is promised Harper and Finley she will never leave them again. She is open to working out a visitation plan with Michael. Her main goal is to keep her family intact.”

Fans are happy that Lisa Marie is making good life choices for the sake of her girls.