Elvis Presley Widow Priscilla And Tom Jones Are Dating And Taking It Slow

Tom Jones and Priscilla Presley, the former wife of Elvis Presley, are dating and are taking their precious time to make sure things work out. A few weeks ago several photos of Mr. Jones and Mrs. Presley surfaced on the Internet, and now more details about the romance are being revealed. In late February, a handful of pictures of Priscilla Presley and Tom Jones leaving Craig’s eatery in West Hollywood, California hit the Web and went viral.

Advertisement

As always, the American actress and business magnate looked great. Presley was very elegant in a black dress, matching pumps, and a camel coat. The 71 -year-old mother of Lisa Marie Presley sported a lovely bob and opted for burgundy lipstick, the color of her hair. Sir Tom Jones, who was very handsome in a wide blue check suit, was gallant as he walked Presley to his spectacular white Rolls Royce. He opened the door and helped her in.

The photos surprised the world because no one knew that the duo was dating. Now, a close source to Jones has come out to say that they are indeed a couple. The same insider revealed that they are taking it slow.

The “Promise, Her Anything” singer, who lost his wife, Linda, about a year ago, has been courting the former wife of the King for less than four months. The Welsh singer wed his wife in 1957 when they were both 16, and they remained a couple until her passing due to an incurable illness in April of 2016.

The spy said those, who are close to the pair, are not that surprised because they have been friends for over three decades. The former wife of the late entertainer Elvis Presley has been very present for the widower since his wife died.

Over the past few months, the romance between the “Green, Green Grass of Home” artist and the “Naked Gun” actress bloomed into love. The “She’s a Lady” and “Kiss” singer said about the romance: “We have been friends for a long time. She’s a lovely lady. We do enjoy our nights out together.”

A source added: “Priscilla Presley and Tom have known each other for many, many years. Tom has had a difficult year with Linda’s death and Priscilla has been an amazing support. Tom and Priscilla are courting. There is a spark between them but they are taking it slowly. It really is early days but they get on so well.”

Advertisement

Many are hoping that the pair will make music together.