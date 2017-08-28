Elvis’ Ex-Wife Priscilla Presley Is Still Sharing More Secrets With Fans 40 Years After His Passing

As millions gathered to remember Elvis, Priscilla Presley is on what appears to be a promotional tour to talk about her late former husband.

August 16 marked the 40th anniversary of the passing of Elvis, an extraordinary singer, songwriter, and actor.

The “Love Me Tender” star died in his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee in 1977 at the age of 42 after a tragic accident in a bath tub.

The “King of Rock and Roll” is one of the most successful artists of all time – selling more than half a billion albums worldwide.

During the summer, more than 400,000 fans traveled to Memphis to pay homage to the King by attending concerts, taking part in auctions or by touring his home.

In an interview on “TODAY,” Priscilla said the “Heartbreak Hotel” artist was an eye candy, and she would watch him sleep and be in awe.

She confessed: “He was not bad to look at either.”

Lisa Marie’s mother went on to state the obvious that millions of women adored the man she had married.

She revealed: “Everyone had a crush on him. They still have crushes on him! He woke up beautiful. I used to stare at him. I used to look at him. Oh my gosh…”

Priscilla continued: “He was good at everything he did.”

Asked by the co-host what attracted her to Elvis, she surprised some by saying that despite his good looks, his fashionable clothes, and great charisma – his voice is what seduced her.

The businesswoman said: “It started out really with his voice. People loved his voice. When he sang, it was like he was singing to you. I experienced that being in the audience. I always felt like he sung to me.”

The actress went on to say that she believes that Elvis has some of the most incredible and passionate fans because they are faithful to him year in and year out.

She shared: “Forty years after, they are still coming, and this has been the biggest yet. If he were here today, looking outside and seeing all the people that still loved him and missed him, he would not believe it.”

As one of the people, who knew Elvis the best, Priscilla concluded the interview by sharing a touching memory about the mega star.

She revealed: “I have to admit; I had never seen Elvis live before — that was my first time. When I came to LA for the first time, he was contracted for three movies a year. And that is all he had. He had not performed in over ten years. So his ’68 special was now the opportunity for touring again. And I never saw him!”

With fantastic fans like the ones Elvis has, his music will live on forever.