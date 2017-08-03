Elvis And Priscilla Presley’s Private Lives Still Have More Secrets To Reveal And The Actress Is Ready To Do Some Talking

Elvis Presley will never be forgotten mainly because of his undeniable talent and partly because of Priscilla.

Priscilla, the former wife of the late entertainer, will be taking part in a speaking tour later this year.

In August, the world and his family will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the music legend’s passing.

On November 4, the former actress will travel to Austalia for an intimate conversation with fans of The King.

In a press release, The “Love Is Forever” star promised to share personal stories and unveiled a few secrets about the crooner.

The event entitled “Elvis and Me the nights” is presented as “an intimate interview with the former First Lady of Rock and Roll.”

It will be hosted by Craig Duffy, Craig Pesco, and Brian Seoud.

Mr. Duffy, who has spoken to Priscilla on numerous occasion in the past, explained: “She is really lovely, an incredibly nice person, I can see why Elvis fell in love with her. She has a really nice personality, is very well spoken and very attractive.”

The sit-down with the 72-year-old mogul will come at a hefty price – tickets will range from $110 to $230, with a VIP dinner option for $400.

In May, the star was down under where she spoke about how unusual and surprising it is to meet Elvis’ fans world wide.

Priscilla said: “Elvis never appeared outside of the US. Other than briefly in Canada. So this gives audiences in Australia, and the world, a chance to see what he was like as a performer and why he is so beloved throughout the world. I know that he has got a lot of fans in Australia!”

She confessed that she still misses him and added: “I miss his laughter. His laugh was so contagious. He would start, and everyone would start — they did not know what they were laughing about, they just got so much enjoyment from being with him. Watching him was such an experience, It was heartfelt, and I miss that a lot. I do not think I have ever met anyone who laughed like that. He was a little boy.”

She also shared precious memories.

Priscilla, who met Elvis in September 1959 during a party at his home in Germany at the age of 14, remembers the first car he gave her.

The redhead revealed: “Elvis gifted it to me as a [high school] graduation present in 1963. I loved it! Can you imagine? It was my very first car, and the fact that he gave it to me made it very special. It was such a beautiful car… Cars were larger in those days, so this was the perfect car for me. It was sporty in look and feel. There weren’t many around.”

