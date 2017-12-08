Elvis And Priscilla Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Dazzles In Mini Dress At Concert — Some Fans Are Worried

At a recent concert, Lisa Marie Presley made an appearance that has some of her fans concerned.

Not everyone is worried about Elvis Presley’s daughter’s appearance — many found she looked dazzling.

Lisa Marie decided to live by her own fashion rules as she attended the Guns N’ Roses concert in Los Angeles, California.

While the other female celebrities including model Alessandra Ambrosio and actress Vanessa Lachey at the concert opted for black jeans, T-shirts, leather jackets and biker boots, Lisa Marie went for a shimmering blue mini dress.

Priscilla Presley’s 49-year-old daughter completed the look with a pair of black shoes and fancy chandelier earrings.

By the looks of things, Lisa Marie did not mind standing out at the concert for she was seen smiling and waving at the cameras as she exited her vehicle.

It has been a complicated year for Lisa Marie who is currently battling her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood.

Lockwood has been accused of having inappropriate pictures and videos of children on his computers.

As authorities investigated the matter, they removed the estranged couple’s twin daughters — Finely and Harper — from home.

The sisters went to live with their grandmother, Priscilla, for almost one year.

Lisa Marie went to rehab and has since regained custody of her two children.

Priscilla recently appeared at the Last Chance for Animals Annual Celebrity Gala Benefit in Beverly Hills where she gave an update on the twins by saying: “It’s great; it’s absolutely great. I love it; I love it. Having twins is quite an experience, I have to say. Both of them are very different. Wonderful kids, wonderful children.”

Fans, who have seen the pictures, have mixed reactions.

One person wrote: “Hi, beautiful Lisa Marie Presley my favorite person in the world.She aged pretty well. You are beautiful and incredibly gorgeous. You have a cute face and sexy smile and sexy body. You have always been the most stunning girl n the world.”

Another stated: “Honey you look like a strong wind could blow you away. Continued prayers for you Lisa. You need to take care of yourself, eat and get some rest. Lisa, I can relate. Life is tuff. Have faith.rest. Hang in there, Lisa! You’ll get through this! Stay strong. I can’t get the nasty comments here. She is beautiful, and the dress is stunning!”

What are your thoughts on the pictures? Are you happy that Lisa Marie has her children back at home with her?