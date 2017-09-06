Elvis And Priscilla Presley Had A Beautiful Love Story But Now She Feels Like He Stole Her Youth

Elvis and Priscilla Presley are one of those fascinating couples that the world seems to never have enough of.

And Priscilla can keep people interested in her late former husband by constantly feeding the media information and details about their life together.

Last month, those, who love the King, gathered to celebrate his incredible career as an iconic actor and musician.

During that period, the Naked Gun actress sat down with multiple media outlets to look at her six-year marriage with the legend.

The businesswoman sat down with The Huff, and she said that in her last conversation with Elvis, she felt like he was dealing with a lot of issues.

Lisa Marie’s mother explained that she had the impression Elvis was lost, and he was redrawn from his family and friends.

Priscilla explained that she had a troubling exchange with him a few days before he died in 1977.

The co-founder and former chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises said: “It was difficult, Elvis did get a little bit lost, and basically he felt he was getting older. He had a lot of issues that he was dealing with, he became more isolated, and it was difficult, yes.”

The Breakfast with Einstein star also spoke about missing out on her youth because of her romance with Elvis.

The pair met when Priscilla was only 14 years old – the rock ‘n’ roll superstar was 24.

She left Germany and moved to Graceland while she was a teenager and got married at 21.

Priscilla explained how she missed out on her youth by saying: “I was kind of lost really in who I was earlier in my life, I really didn’t have teenage years, I learnt so much about him and was with him so much that I thought the way he did, I knew what he liked, what he didn’t like, I knew his thoughts, I knew everything as far as you could possibly do when you live together at such a young age.”

She also spoke about some of the unique habits that made it hard to go out and mingle with other people.

She said: “He never liked to go to people’s homes to eat because didn’t like eating with other people’s silverware, so he would take his own silverware.”

She concluded by: “He did not like drinking out of cups that other people had drunk out of, even restaurants or other people’s homes. So when he drank, he would drink where the handle was, knowing that no one would ever drink on that side.”

Advertisement

Some fans say they wish Priscilla would stop talking about Elvis.