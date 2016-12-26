Elton John Shares Touching Message about Late Friend George Michael

The art world and its fans are mourning the loss of a great talent, George Michael, who passed away at the age of only 53. Another person who is suffering greatly because of losing him is Michael’s close friend and co-artist of the late singer, Elton John.

Advertisement

Elton John took on social media to share his grief just minute before the news was officially made public – another legend had left us.

Elton John posted on Instagram a picture that showed the two friends together and captioned it: “I am in deep shock,”

“I have lost a beloved friend—the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. #RIP.”

The publicist of the late singer also released the following statement to the public, asking for everyone to be respectful of the family’s pain and give them privacy during these dark times of suffering and loss:

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Elton John and George Michael have been, not only the best of friends for decades, but they also collaborated on the single “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” back in 1991.

Originally, the track was previously recorded by John in 1974, but it became a hit when it was released as a duet.

George Michael’s Wham! Band member Andrew Ridgeley also wanted to pay his respects and pay tribute to the lost talent and friend, saying:

“Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx.”

Advertisement

R.I.P George Michael.