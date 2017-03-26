Elton John Says That Being Knighted By British Royalty Is Meaningless!

Oh boy! Elton John made some inflammatory remarks today about his honorary title granted by British Royalty. The famous singer who turned 70-years-old claimed that his knighthood is completely meaningless, and that “nothing is sacred in England.”

The singer-icon said his British fans don’t care about his “sacred” title at all, but for some reason, Americans are so enamored with it.

John was speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats and explained there is irreverence in Britain. If someone is getting too big, they have to be shot down. It’s a check and balance on a person’s ego.

Sir Elton John was awarded the title at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 1998 for his services to music and charitable work. At the time, he felt as if being knighted was a big deal and that there was nothing bigger than that.

John went on to explain that people like Elvis and Michael Jackson never would’ve survived in England. According to the singer, there is a lot of adulation for celebrities in the United States in comparison to the United Kingdom.

Elton claimed that having his children with his husband David Furnish is more important to him than being knighted. He claimed the children had made everything in his life a lot more enjoyable and he plans on continuing to live his life to the fullest.

Elton John threw a massive celebrity-filled birthday party to celebrate his 70-years. Some of the stars included Katy Perry, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, James Corden, Stevie Wonder and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

Advertisement

The famous singer-songwriter said turning 70 “sounds so archaic.” When he was younger he felt being 70-years-old was so old, but now he realizes what is more important is how a person feels on the inside rather than the number that a person attaches to oneself.