Elton John Got Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder to Sing “Happy Birthday” to Him

You can’t have a party without the eccentric Lady Gaga! The “Poker Face” singer showed up at Elton John’s 70th birthday celebration in Los Angeles on Saturday and, alongside Stevie Wonder, sung the latter’s “Happy Birthday” to the rock legend.

Elton John’s 70th birthday gala featured performances from many artists, including his own, but Lady Gaga’s duo with Stevie Wonder to sing “Hotter Than July” was certainly the most epic moment of the evening. Gaga occasionally modified the lyrics from “Happy Birthday to you” to “Happy Birthday Elton” for the occasion.

The guest list included names like Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Katy Perry, Jon Hamm, James Corden, Rob Lowe, Roseanne Cash and many more, so the Red Studios were filled with stars for John’s 70th birthday.

A great party that also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Elton’s partnership with songwriter Bernie Taupin benefitted the Elton John Foundation and the Hammer Museum at UCLA.

The heart of the party, Lady Gaga, also performed on the piano hits like “Bad Romance” or “Born This Way,” lightening up the mood in Red Studios.

Another artist who “stole” everybody’s attention was Ryan Adams when he performed “Rocket Man,” a track that Adams and John have interpreted together numerous times in the past.

Elton spoke earlier this week about his upcoming birthday and was very joyful and optimistic. He said that while other people don’t like birthdays, he’s the kind of guy that always enjoyed celebrating them.

Advertisement

The music legend also spoke a little about his age, joking that 70 sounds too archaic. Elton John said in his interview that 70 seemed the end of the world when he was a child, but now things have changed and he considers that you’re only as old as you feel inside.