Elton John Cancels Concerts Due To Sickness And Hospitalization

Elton John canceled all of his concerts through May after the famous singer had a health scare. The legendary songwriter is currently recovering, and it looks like he is finally getting better.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, he had to cancel concerts in Las Vegas recently at the Million Dollar Piano, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and his performance in Bakersfield, California.

A spokesman for Elton said, “during a recent successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a dangerous and unusual bacterial infection. During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile, he became violently ill. Upon returning to the UK, Elton’s doctors admitted him to the hospital, where underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection.”

John was let go from the hospital on Saturday of April 22nd.

He is now comfortably recovering at home following his two-day stay at the hospital.

The statement went on saying infections of the kind he was hit with are rare and harmful, so he did what he had to do to recover.

The Grammy Award winner apologized to his fans saying, “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

The Rocket Man singer will back on the stage on Saturday, June 2rd for his performance in Twickenham, England.

Elton John recently turned 70-years-old and threw a star-studded birthday party that catered to the likes of Lady Gaga, Neil Patrick Harris, Sharon Osbourne, Jon Hamm, James Corden, Jennifer Tilly, Dakota Johnson, Ryan Phillipe, Mathew Morrison, and Rob Lowe.

Advertisement

We hope Elton is finally feeling better and will embark on his tour and delight his fans everywhere!