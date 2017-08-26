Elon Musk Dumps Amber Heard Over ‘Countless Lies’

Elon Musk previously said that the long distance relationship had driven him and Amber Heard apart. However, a source claimed that it was more close encounters of the come-hither kind that made the billionaire dump Amber after a year of dating.

‘Elon caught Amber in countless lies,’ said a source. ‘She would tell him she was having a quiet night in when she was actually out clubbing.’

The source went on stating that the 31-year-old beauty didn’t act like she had a boyfriend back when she was in Australia.

‘But Amber would always drop Elon’s name when she went shopping,’ the insider said.

‘Elon had to learn that the hard way,’ said a friend of the Tesla founder. ‘He couldn’t see it at first, but Amber was just using him.’

Despite ending the relationship with the ex-wife of Johnny Depp, Elon said that he and Amber are still friends.

‘[We] remain close and love one another. Long distance relationship when both partners have great work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds,’ he commented on one of Amber’s Instagram posts.

Before splitting, the report said that they brought up marriage talks in the discussion.

‘They’re planning on buying a house together in LA and are even talking marriage!’ another insider revealed.

‘Elon could care less about her reputation [as a divorcee] and trusts her implicitly. It’s gone very fast, very quickly, but they’re both convinced this is a relationship for the long term.’

Before dating Elon, Amber was married to Johnny Depp in 2015. Their marriage didn’t last very long because Amber filed for divorce from the actor in 2016. Their divorce was a messy one with accusations of domestic violence.