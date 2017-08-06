Elon Musk And Amber Heard Separate After A Year Of Romance

It looks like their relationship has come to a close! A source confirmed that Amber Heard and Elon Musk had ended their romance after nearly one year.

A source revealed, “Elon called it quits. The timing wasn’t right, and he’s incredibly busy and works nearly all of the time. Amber is currently shooting her movie (Aquaman) in Australia until October, so she’s in no position to settle with him. Her career is just starting.”

The couple began dating in 2013 on the set of Machete Kills not long after she officially filed for divorce from Johnny Depp after one year and three months of marriage.

As for Musk, the man who is worth nearly $13.3 billion and co-founded Paypal, finalized his divorce from Talulah Riley in November.

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

In case you missed it, there were reports they were heating up their relationship last July when they were seen leaving each other’s rooms at the Delano Hotel in Miami, Florida.

According to a person close to the 13-time-billionaire, Musk was persistent in his courting of the actress and even bought her a Tesla after she finally went out with him.

Although an insider made that claim, we find it hard to believe a man worth a fortune that large would have to be persistent in wooing an actress.

Perhaps, there’s something to the allure of Heard, considering her past with the infamous playboy and legendary actor Johnny Depp.

The celebrity duo made their relationship official on Instagram in April after Heard shared an image of herself enjoying a dinner with the self-made-man. Later in the month, the pair was seen hanging out at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Australia. They were spotted again at the Sydney Opera House where Amber spent time with some of his sons. Unfortunately, neither Amber or Elon’s representatives reached out for comment.