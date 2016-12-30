Ellen Pompeo And Chris Ivery Debut New Baby Eli

2016 has been a great year for Ellen Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, who have added a new member to their growing family. The big question – how did Pompeo manage to keep her pregnancy under wraps from the media? The answer is very simple; the couple welcomed their third bundle of joy via surrogacy. This week, the world discovered that the pair had a new baby after they were spotted strolling in Los Feliz, California.

Advertisement

Mr. Ivery was seen carrying an infant as he walked alongside his two daughters – Sienna May, 2, and Stella Luna, 7. The representative for the “Grey’s Anatomy” actress was bombarded with questions about the child.

The spokesperson issued a brief statement confirming that the baby belonged to the duo and added: “Family and baby are all doing great.” Via social media, the 47-year-old activist shared an adorable picture of the baby sleeping in his father’s arms.

She used the caption to reveal the gender and the name of the baby – meet Eli Christopher Ivery. The caption read: “Eli Christopher. Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I’ve got a new guy.”

The birth place and date were not revealed. The family has a habit of keeping their private life – well, private. In 2007, the couple quietly got married in New York in a ceremony that was performed by then-mayor Michael Bloomberg.

They were able to keep the wedding a secret for several days. In 2014, Mr. and Mrs. Ivery kept the birth of Sienna private for two months. The parents said they kept their baby hidden from the media because they wanted to protect the privacy of the surrogate mother.

When Pompeo gave birth to Stella in 2009, she was not in a hurry to share details about the baby. In the past, the “Catch Me If You Can” actress spoke at length on how she manages motherhood and her career.

She explained: “You know, I have my days where I feel really guilty that I’ve been here every day if I have to work a lot. But the truth is I’m in a very blessed situation; I am so lucky. First of all, I am so lucky to live in a country where a girl like me can make this kind of living, achieve her dreams and reach her goals.”

Advertisement

Pompeo fans are very excited about the news and are looking forward to the upcoming episodes of her hit show.

Congrats to the family.