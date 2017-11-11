Ellen Page To Star In New Netflix Series ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Academy Award-nominated actress Ellen Page is coming to television for a new role. It has been announced that Page will be one of the stars of the new Netflix adaptation of The Umbrella Academy, based on the acclaimed comic book by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way.

The show will focus on a “dysfunctional family of superheroes” as they come back together to solve the mystery of their father’s death.

The five members of the Umbrella Academy (Luther, Diego, Allison, Vanya, Klaus and Number Five) are unrelated but were all adopted by the late Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Page will play Vanya, the black sheep of the family and the only member of the Umbrella Academy that has no superpowers.

Jeremy Slater, who created The Exorcist for FOX, wrote the pilot for The Umbrella Academy, while Fargo producer Steve Blackman will serve as showrunner.

Way, who created and wrote the comic book alongside illustrator Gabriel Bá, will be onboard as an executive producer on the series.

It will be a return of sorts for Page, who started her career as a child actress in numerous Canadian shows, such as Pit Pony and Trailer Park Boys.

This won’t be the first superhero project for Page either, who starred as Kitty Pryde in the 2006 film X-Men: The Last Stand and reprised the role in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

In 2007, Page burst onto the scene with her starring role in the film Juno, earning Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations.

Earlier this week, Page made headlines for an essay she posted on Facebook addressing her own experiences with the wave of sexual harassment and assault accusations rocking Hollywood. Page says that X-Men: The Last Stand director “outed” her in front of a crowd of people and made numerous homophobic and inappropriate remarks.