Ellen Page Speaks Out Against Brett Ratner Regarding Alleged Sexual Harassment

Ellen Page took to her personal Facebook account recently to accuse Brett Ratner of abusing his power and making insensitive comments about women on the set of X-Men: The Last Stand. At the beginning of her Facebook post, she wrote, “You should f*ck her to make her realize she’s gay.”

According to the actress, Brett said that to her during a meeting between the cast and crew members before they started filming X-Men: The Last Stand.

At the time of the alleged harassment, Elle was 18-years-old and wasn’t mature enough to handle such comments. Brett allegedly pointed to an older woman on the set of the movie and said, “You should f*ck her to make her realize she’s gay.”

Page, 30, continued, stating that at the time, she was just a “young adult” and wasn’t entirely confident in her sexuality yet.

Ellen “felt violated” when Ratner allegedly singled her out as well as her sexual orientation. She added, “I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word, and watched as no one else did either.” Page stated that “outing” someone is an act of “homophobia.”

Her accusations didn’t stop there. Ratner allegedly said to another woman that she had a “flappy p*ssy.” Furthermore, one day on the set of the movie, Brett wanted her to wear a shirt that said, “Team Ratner” on it, and she didn’t want to wear it, because “she’s not on” Brett’s team.

After the incident, a producer came by her trailer and said not to talk to Brett like that.

As you may already know, Page’s story comes not long after six women including Olivia Munn claimed Ratner had sexually harassed them in a number of different circumstances as reported by the LA Times.

Ratner is just one of many men to be accused of such crimes in recent months as well as Harvey Weinstein, David Blaine, Jeremy Piven, and Louis CK.