Ellen Page Returns To Her Role As Juno In Order To Help Planned Parenthood!

Well acclaimed 2007 film Juno is making a comeback for a good cause!

Jason Reitman, the director of the movie, has planned an all-female read of the script at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The event is set to take place on April 8.

Actress Ellen Page will be reinterpreting her own role as pregnant teen Juno MacGuff while Jennifer Garner will once again play Vanessa Loring, the prospective adoptive mother of the unborn baby.

The film’s male characters will also be interpreted by actresses in a special one-time all-female cast reiteration of the popular film.

This live read is not the first of its kind. Reitman hosted 40 such stage script reads over a span of five years but last April he stopped.

At the upcoming event, Juno memorabilia and artwork will also be sold and the money will go to Planned Parenthood along with the ticket proceeds.

Reitman, who was nominated for an Oscar for directing Juno in 2008, explained that what inspired him to hold a live-reading of Juno was the political situation following Donald Trump becoming president.

“Like many other people, I felt like I wanted to do something. I wanted to find a way to contribute to the causes that have never felt more important,” Reitman stated.

“It occurred to me that I have this show that could be used as a tool to not only raise money for causes that need the help, but could serve as an opportunity for a group like Planned Parenthood to connect with an audience who can be presented with new ideas, or even an action item.”

Planned Parenthood is one of the several very important organizations that are at risk of being closed down by the Trump administration.

One of the earliest executive orders signed by Trump was to stop funding to any organizations that provide women with abortions.