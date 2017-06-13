Ellen Page And Nina Dobrev Take On The Afterlife In The ‘Flatliners’ Reboot Trailer

In Hollywood these days, everything old is new again. Joining a long list of recent remakes, reboots, and sequels this fall will be Flatliners, a reimagining of the original 1990 film. The first trailer for the reboot hit the internet earlier today.

Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna, Kiersey Clemons, and James Norton star in the new Flatliners, directed by Niels Arden Oplev, who helmed the original Swedish version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Page and company play a group of medical students who begin a series of unsanctioned experiments to explore what happens after you die.

In order to discover the afterlife, they take turns having their hearts stopped and then coming back before their deaths become permanent.

As things progress, though, they become more and more competitive, with each person in the group attempting to stay “flatlined” for longer and longer each time.

As their journeys into the afterlife continue, strange hallucinations and events begin to haunt the five friends in the real world.

The original Flatliners boasted an impressive young cast, with Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, William Baldwin, Oliver Platt, and Kevin Bacon making up the team of young med students.

Sutherland will return for the new film and, in a surprise twist, he’ll actually be playing the same role he played in the original 1990 film.

That means that, yes, the new Flatliners is technically a sequel, with a new group of students making the same mistakes that Sutherland and his cohorts made 27 years ago.

While the original Flatliners is widely remembered for its cast, the film itself was mostly derided by critics for its failure to live up to the premise’s potential.

Sony and Screen Gems apparently saw that potential and decided to exploit it in the form of a remake; hopefully, the result will be a much better-received film. Flatliners arrives in theaters on September 29, 2017.