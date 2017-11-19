Ellen DeGeneres’ Wife Portia De Rossi Has Her Full Support After Steven Seagal Claims

Ellen DeGeneres has stepped out to show support for her wife, Portia de Rossi, after she came forward and confessed that Steven Seagal conducted himself inappropriately towards her.

The host of the Ellen DeGeneres Show took to Twitter where she linked to an article posted by her spouse and said that she was very proud of her decision to stand up for herself and others by speaking out against sexual abuse.

Recently, the Australian actress shared a Facebook post in which she explained that a few years ago she had an audition with Seagal, who made her very uncomfortable.

The former Scandal actress said that while sitting in his office, the action movie star shocked her by attempting to disrobe in front of her.

She wrote: “My final audition for a Steven Seagal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.”

De Rossi is the second woman to come out and say that she has experienced sexual misconduct at the hands of Seagal.

Former Good Wife actress Julianna Margulies spoke about a very bizarre and horrific incident that occurred many years ago.

She explained that she was almost raped at gunpoint by Seagal.

Margulies stated: “When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, ‘Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night. I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, ‘Oh, I don’t do that. I don’t travel. I don’t have money for a cab.’ And I didn’t. And I said, ‘And I don’t take subways late at night.’ And she says, ‘Don’t worry we’ll reimburse you. And I’m here, a woman.’”

She went on to say: “I got to the hotel at 10:40, and she wasn’t there. And he was. Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life. And I got out of there unscathed.”

Commenters are very happy that DeGeneres and de Rossi seem to be closer than ever before.