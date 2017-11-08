Ellen DeGeneres’ Wife Portia De Rossi Claims Actor Steven Seagal Unzipped His Pants During An Audition

Portia de Rossi is among the growing list of actresses who have accused Steven Seagal of sexually assaulting them.

Via Facebook, Ellen DeGeneres’s wife shared a strange and disturbing encounter she had with the martial artist.

De Rossi said she was asked to meet with the Russian-American actor for an audition for a role when he decided to unzip his pants.

The former Scandal actress said Seagal made the shocking move to find out if they had any chemistry.

The Australian star said she fled the scene and rushed to her agent. And de Rossi discovered that her agent had betrayed her.

De Rossi wrote: “My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants.”

She went on to say: “I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I did not know if he was your type.”

As previously reported, former Good Wife star Julianna Margulies also confessed that Seagal almost raped her at gunpoint.

She revealed: “When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, ‘Well, Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night.’ And I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, ‘Oh, I do not do that. I do not travel. I do not have money for a cab.’ And I did not. And I said, ‘And I do not take subways late at night.’ And she says, ‘Don’t worry, we will reimburse you. And I am here.’ A woman, because we need to start holding these people accountable.”

Margulies continued: “I got to the hotel around 10:40 p.m. and she was not there, and he was alone, and he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life. And I got out of there unscathed… I never was raped, and I never was harmed. I do not know how I got out of that hotel room. It always starts with ‘I am a healer. I want to massage you’ and I sort of squirmed my way out.”

Actress-turned-journalist Lisa Guerrero also claimed that Seagal nearly assaulted her.