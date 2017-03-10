FREE NEWSLETTER
Ellen DeGeneres Wants Wife Portia De Rossi To Attend Marriage Counseling – Or Else

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/10/2017
Portia De Rossi Ellen DeGeneres Marriage CounselingCredit: Getty

Ellen DeGeneres wants to save her relationship and has therefore asked Portia de Rossi to seek counseling from a marriage expert.

It has been more than eight years since DeGeneres wore the white suit and de Rossi donned that ivory gown and said “I do” in front of family and friends in their California mansion.

Since then, the couple has been through an extensive list of headaches and was on the verge of divorce several times.

The pair also had numerous fights over children, according to rumors.

The Australian actress wanted to start a family while the television host was against.

The fighting between the power couple spilled into public territory with some of the staff members of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” complaining of the screaming matches between the pair.

A source explained: “The Ellen Show crew would often overhear the duo’s fights. Ellen hates that. She never wants people at work to know about her personal problems. It was a huge wake-up call for her.”

It appears that this week, the comedian has reached another tipping point with her wife and demanded that she attend marriage counseling or else.

Mrs. DeGeneres wants de Rossi to go to therapy alone and as a couple to save the failing romance.

The insider said: “Ellen has been in counseling, both solo and with Portia.”

The television personality, 59, and the “Scandal” actress, 44, are also trying to spend more time together while giving each other private space to avoid the heated arguments of the past.

The spy added: “Part of their therapy is to go on more date nights. That’s why they’ve been seen out and about more together lately.”

Rumors claimed that if necessary, the lovers will dump everything and move to Austalia away from the lights, the photographers, and start a fresh life.

Can DeGeneres and wife, de Rossi, save their marriage?

