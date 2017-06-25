Ellen DeGeneres Wants To Save Portia De Rossi Marriage By Quitting Her Show: Report

Ellen Degeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are working on their marriage, according to the latest rumors.

The Hollywood couple had a lavish wedding in the summer of 2008, a few months after California Supreme Court overthrew the ban on same-sex marriage.

Since the day they said “I do,” the naysayers have been looking for a reason or an excuse for Degeneres and de Rossi to sign the divorce papers.

Some sources claimed the lovers have been bickering over the fact that they are childless. It is alleged that while the former “Scandal” actress would love to have a family, Degeneres is against.

Others said the Australian star is jealous of her spouse’s success and has been battling depression.

It was also revealed that de Rossi was disappointed that her acting career did not move as she had hoped. De Rossi often feels lonely because Degeneres is busy running various companies.

A so-called friend of the television host has come out to say that she has come to the realization that she is a workaholic and it is time to get her priorities straight.

Degeneres has started making retirement plans, according to a source who spoke to OK!

The insider revealed: “Ellen has been rethinking everything since turning 59. The big question has been how long she really wants to do this, and the answer is not much longer.”

The spy went on to say that in two years, Degeneres will end her hit show and focus all of her energy on her wife.

The snitch shared with the publication: “She is contracted to do the show through May 2020, but after that, she is outta there. It is highly unlikely that she will agree to remain on air until she turns 68.”

Another tipster said the media mogul knows the only way to save her marriage is to leave the little screen.

The person claimed: “She does not have a lot left to prove in the talk show slot, and she is got to put Portia first if she wants her shaky marriage to survive. [They] always seem to be on the verge of a breakup over one crisis or another.”

To make sure the romance stand the test of time, the pair has allegedly been seeing a therapist.

The spy shared: “Part of their therapy is to go on more date nights.That is why they have been seen out and about more together lately.”

Fans are thrilled to find out that the couple is determined to make their marriage work.

Will you miss Degeneres’ show if she decides to cancel it?