Ellen DeGeneres Uses Finding Dory to Teach President Trump About Humanity

Recently, Ellen DeGeneres has decided to offer a very detailed film analysis of Finding Dory, with one person in mind in particular.

Knowing that Donald Trump hosted a screening of the film this past weekend, the voice actress of Dory wanted to make sure he hasn’t missed any important life lessons from the story.

“Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo,” said Ellen in the opening of her monologue on her own show.

“She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. They all have to get over the wall, and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out.”

The comedian joked that she usually avoids talking about political matters. “Like I said, I don’t get political, so I’m not gonna talk about the travel ban. I’m just gonna talk about the very nonpolitical, family-friendly, People’s Choice Award-winning Finding Dory.”

“Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory.”

“Animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t have anything in common with her. They help her, even though they’re completely different colors. Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need — you help them.”

Trump hosted the movie on Saturday while protests were going on all over the country, against his immigration ban that prevented people from seven prominently Muslim countries to enter the United States.

Now, Ellen DeGeners really hopes the movie was able to reach across and teach him a real lesson about the effects of his ban.

The plot of the animated movie proved to have a great deal of relevance to the social and political situation at hand.

“Dory lives in Australia, and these are her parents, and they live in America,” she explained. “And I don’t know what religion they are, but her dad [played by Eugene Levy] sounds a little Jewish. It doesn’t matter.”

In the end of her monologue Ellen said: “So that is what I hope everyone who’s watching Finding Dory has learned. Tune in next week when I explain women’s rights talking about the movie, Mr. Wrong.”

Ellen DeGeneres is just one of the many celebrities who are speaking out against Trump’s new immigration ban.

“For me, America is great because of all the people who came here. Not in spite of them. #NoBan” tweeted the comedian.