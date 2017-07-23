Ellen DeGeneres Teased Selena Gomez On Her Birthday: ‘Have A Great Weeknd’

Selena Gomez just turned 25, and comedian Ellen DeGeneres sent her a birthday video with the most hilarious caption ever. You can see the clip below:

Happy birthday, @SelenaGomez! I hope you have a great Weeknd. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Ellen DeGeneres is the best friend we wish we all had and she sent Selena a video featuring several of her visits to the show.

But by far the best part of the gesture was Ellen’s caption to the video:

‘Happy birthday, @SelenaGomez! I hope you have a great Weeknd.’

Ellen is giving the birthday girl a gentle ribbing for her steamy romance with The Weeknd!

Ellen’s clip for Selena is as touching as mind-blowing. Mostly because seeing all her visits in a row shows just how much the songstress has grown up.

What’s even cooler is the fact that the clip teases just how good Selena is at fielding the gossip that eternally swirls around her.

‘Let’s talk about your boyfriend,’ Ellen says at one point. Selena’s response?

‘I have a boyfriend?! Where?’ How do you not love this girl!? The clip also includes all the times that Ellen has scared Selena over the years and it is priceless!

Instead of throwing a monster party for her birthday, Selena is giving back to those in need to mark the occasion of her anniversary this year.

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. xo A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

She has been asking her friends and family to donate to charity in her honor instead of giving her gifts.

She has nothing more to wish for her birthday this year because she has everything a girl could ever dream of. She is beautiful; she is famous, she is in love!

Advertisement

She could not be any happier with her life. Her song is charting and she’s crazy in love with an amazing guy. Happy Birthday, Selena!