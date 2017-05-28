Ellen DeGeneres Is Tired Of The Portia De Rossi Divorce Rumors So She Is Going To Save The Marriage

Another day, another divorce rumor has hit Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi who are about to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary.

Since saying “I do” in the backyard of their Califonia mansion in 2008, DeGeneres and de Rossi have been the subjects of breakup and fighting scandals.

The most recent one claimed that employees of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” often heard the power couple feuding.

It was revealed that the comedian had been left red-faced with embarrassment on numerous occasions upon realizing that her staff members could hear the vocal disagreements between herself and the Australian star.

A person, who allegedly heard one of DeGeneres and de Rossi’s screaming matches, said: “They have been trying really hard to keep their marriage together, but it seems like time is running out. They’re just always at each other’s throats.”

Another source has stepped out to say that DeGeneres and Donald Trump have at least one thing in common – they are both fed up with all the leaks about their personal lives that have surfaced in the media.

The spy spoke to Life and Style magazine and revealed that she is doing all that she can to stop people from selling her dirty laundry to the world.

The pro-DeGeneres tipster revealed the leaks had one positive effect; they pushed the activist to face the fact that her romance was in danger and she had to move quickly to repair it.

The person close to DeGeneres explained: “Ellen hates that. She never wants people at work to know about her personal problems.”

The source went on to say: “It was a huge wake-up call for her.”

DeGeneres is said to be going all out for her upcoming wedding anniversary set for August 16 because she is determined to prove her love and appreciation to de Rossi.

However, another insider has revealed that the former “Scandal” actress is not interested in lavish parties and fancy gifts, instead she wants her wife to go to therapy with her and work on their marriage.

The person claimed: “Ellen wants to plan an elaborate anniversary and Portia just wants her to concentrate on fixing their marriage.She feels like Ellen puts a Band-Aid on their problems.”

According to the same source, the best gift DeGeneres can give de Rossi is her time.

The friend revealed: “It is all about spending quality time together, but still giving each other space during the workday.”

No divorce papers have been filed, so it is safe to say that DeGeneres and de Rossi are finding clever ways to keep their relationship alive.