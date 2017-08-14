FREE NEWSLETTER
Ellen DeGeneres Has Become Like An Overbearing Mother To Troubled Justin Bieber – The Star Wants Some Space!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/14/2017
The famous TV host is concerned that her younger friend is hanging out with the wrong crowd. According to new reports, it looks like Ellen DeGeneres has become a mother figure of sorts to Justin Bieber but the singer believes it’s too much.

The mogul is really worried that the protégé is surrounding himself with destructive people and is being changed for the worse by them.

However, Ellen’s pieces of advice just don’t have any effect on Bieber who does whatever he wants.

One source revealed that DeGeneres has been ‘burning up his phone 24-7, asking if she can introduce him to a better team of advisors, even help with his lifestyle choices and telling him to cut certain characters out of his life. She really cares about Justin, and she has a right to be worried, because he is off the deep end right now.’

But the celebrity has gotten way too overbearing and calling him all day and night trying to check up on him is too much for the troubled singer.

Apparently, Justin has started to ignore her calls and then text her politely that he’d like some space.

Fans may remember that Ellen has interviewed the singer a few times on her show after he fell off the rails.

Not to mention Bieber was also on the popular talk show when he was really young and just starting to blow up which makes Ellen feel like a mother to him.

When Seth Rogen took to social media to confess that he disliked Justin, Ellen made the actor apologize on live television!

Advertisement

Do you think Justin should listen to Ellen’s advice and stay away from bad crowds or should the TV host give the singer the space he desires and let him deal with his own issues?

