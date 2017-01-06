Ellen DeGeneres Explodes at Bigot Kim Burrell because of Offensive Sermon

Ellen DeGeneres will not let bigots get away with their discriminatory and hateful words. The LGBTQ+ advocate shot back at Kim Burrell.

According to an insider, Ellen was shocked when she found out that future guest Kim Burrell had recently ranted in a Huston church homophobic sermon. Naturally, the TV host cancelled Burrell’s appearance on her show. Furthermore, the insider claims that DeGeneres even called Kim and critiqued her nasty words.

A production member said that “the team has never seen Ellen as mad as when she saw the video of Kim making those anti-gay remarks.”

“Ellen freaked out and said that she had to call her herself, which she did. She basically told Kim that she will never, ever, appear on anything that Ellen has anything to do with!”

“Ellen is such a huge supporter of gay rights, and it seemed like she could not believe that Kim would have the nerve to try and appear on her show with the attitude of intolerance that was expressed in her sermon,” added the insider.

Burrell was set to sing “I See a Victory” along with Pharrell Williams on the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show but instead, she sat down just with Pharrell.

Ellen explained to the audience that: “She said some very not nice things about homosexuals, so I didn’t feel like that was good of me to have her on the show, to give her a platform, after she’s saying things about me because, as someone who has received a lot of hate and prejudice and discrimination because of who I choose to love, I just don’t understand anyone who has experienced that kind of oppression or anything like that.”

In her sermon, Burrell said, among other things, that “perverted” gay people will die of their “sins” in 2017.

Before performing, Pharrell showed his support for the LGBTQ+ community by saying:

“There’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on. There’s no room. She’s a fantastic singer, I love her, just like I love everybody else and we all got to get used to that. We all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world and it only works with inclusion and empathy. It only works that way.”