Ellen DeGeneres Ditches Wedding Ring Amid Divorce Rumors!

Recently, Ellen DeGeneres was caught by the paparazzi in West Hollywood, and the TV star was not wearing her wedding ring! The absence of the sparkler adds to the speculations that the prospect of a divorce is looming over her and wife Portia de Rossi.

Ellen was seen wearing casual jogging gear and a pair of sneakers during her outing but the symbol of her and Portia’s love was nowhere to be seen.

Source: radaronline.com

Not too long ago, DeGeneres was also spotted leaving a vegan restaurant with a mystery brunette, and the 59-year-old was all smiles.

Meanwhile, the 8-year-long marriage with Portia has hit a slump in recent months, and the pair was even caught fighting over dinner back in April.

According to an eyewitness, Portia kept trying to talk to Ellen, but the woman would refuse to even look at her as she hurried to the parking lot after dinner at restaurant Madeo.

In addition, amid their divorce rumors, the married couple recently sold yet another piece of real estate, a $6 million, apparently thinning out their propriety before a possible split.

‘Portia’s tired of being the stay-at-home wife, while Ellen gets the big career and all the attention. Things reached the boiling point a few weeks ago, and after their worst fight ever, Portia packed up and headed to a secluded home they secretly bought in Beverly Hills months ago,’ a source revealed when the rumors of their split first started.

Other sources have recently claimed the two women found a way to save their marriage – by having a baby!

However, it seems like the plan may have failed already, seeing how Ellen chose to ditch the wedding ring.

Advertisement

Do you believe Ellen and Portia are heading for a divorce?