Ellen DeGeneres BANS Caitlyn Jenner From Her Show After Feud Explodes!

Ellen DeGeneres has had it with Caitlyn Jenner! According to new reports, the famous host has decided to ban Jenner from her show after several fights over gay marriage.

The most recent such situation started when Caitlyn declared in her book, The Secrets of My Life, that DeGeneres has “alienated” her from the LGBTQ community.

The transgender icon claimed that Ellen twisted her words on the topic of gay marriage back in 2015, just to sensationalize Caitlyn’s statements.

Jenner wrote in her tell-all that when she was put on the spot to talk about the topic, she fumbled over her words which “further alienated me from members of the LGBTQ community.”

According to a source, “Ellen does not want to ever have Caitlyn back on the show. She could not believe that Caitlyn took time to write about her in the book!”

However, according to another insider, Caitlyn is totally fine with it as she would also not want to appear on Ellen’s show after what she did to her at the time.

In addition, the woman believes that it was Kris Jenner who asked Ellen to make Caitlyn uncomfortable and put her in a hard spot.

Not only are Ellen and Kris very close friends, but at the time, Caitlyn had just left, Kris.

“Caitlyn really believes that Kris put Ellen up to the line of questioning that she went for in the interview,” one source claimed, adding that in the book Caitlyn only tried to defend herself as she never had the chance otherwise.

Who do you think is in the wrong? Are you sad you may never see Caitlyn Jenner on Ellen again?