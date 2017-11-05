Ellen DeGeneres And Wife Portia De Rossi Are Facing New Divorce Rumors After Comedian Bought A Pricey Bachelor Pad

Chatters about Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi heading for a divorce have resurfaced this week.

This time around, the allegations that the power couple is splitting emerged after DeGeneres splashed a few millions on what is being described as a bachelor pad by many in the media.

Late last month, the comedian and TV host purchased a new home valued at $20 million.

It is being claimed that DeGeneres is in love with the beachfront property located in Santa Barbara, California and she has been spending a lot of time there without de Rossi.

A source spoke to Star Magazine and revealed that the TV personality bought the mansion after yet another lovers quarrel with her spouse.

@PortiadeRossi and I got married 9 years ago today. Being her wife is the greatest thing I am. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

The person stated during the argument de Rossi told her wife that she was fed up of being second in DeGeneres’ life who is a workaholic.

The insider stated that after taping The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the former actress flees to her Santa Barbara retreat to avoid fights with de Rossi.

This is not the first time the lovebirds have been hit with divorce rumors.

However, they were able to weather the storms. The duo recently celebrated their nine-year anniversary with messages on social media.

DeGeneres wrote: “@PortiadeRossi and I got married nine years ago today. Being her wife is the greatest thing I am.”

Singer Joshua Radin, who performed at the couple’s wedding, shared a sweet note that read: “Nine years ago today, these two incredible women got married and asked me to sing some of my songs to them while they were celebrating their most special day. It’s still one of the most fun things I’ve ever done. Happy anniversary @theellenshow and @portiaderossi.”

In a past interview with Oprah Winfrey, de Rossi revealed why she fell in love with DeGeneres and stated: “We actually met socially and I just felt that immediate draw.We did talk a little bit and then over those three years, we saw each other at parties or at various things, but the one time that was the most significant was during a photoshoot actually.”

She added: “I just walked over to say hello to her, and I couldn’t believe it, but she turned around and it was like an arrow was shot through my heart. I felt weak at the knees, and I was overwhelmed with how I felt, but then it took me about ten months to get the courage up to actually do anything about it.”

Supporters are hoping that the pair will last.