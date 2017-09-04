Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Took Cute Pictures At VMAs Amid New Tension Rumors

Ellen DeGeneres shared a sweet picture with her wife, Portia de Rossi, that was taken backstage at the VMAs amid new rumors of tension between the couple.

DeGeneres was a special presenter at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards that took place at The Forum in California.

The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show took the stage to talk about the iconic singer and songwriter Pink who was receiving the Video Vanguard Award.

Over the weekend, via Instagram, the TV mogul shared a sweet photo that she took backstage with her spouse.

In the selfie, the Mr. Wrong actress dressed in black and white is being hugged by de Rossi.

Fans of DeGeneres and the Australian star loved the picture.

One said: “U are the reason we still believe in true love. Ellen is so funny look at her eyes in the pic. U said some sweet thinks about Pink. She stood up for her daughter.”

A second supporter shared: “The both of you have a heart of Gold, may you be Blessed with much more. Enjoy each other.”

Another wrote: “Congrats for choosing HAPPINESS!A beautiful couple!do not listen to the naysayers.”

The naysayers are indeed spilling ink.

Last week, the funny lady was pictured as she headed to Largo with de Rossi to perform a comedy set — her first since 2003.

The daytime TV talk show host is also filming a stand-up special for Netflix.

Several websites stated that DeGeneres was distant with her spouse and her priority has always been her work.

In a recent interview, DeGeneres made clear that she married her best friend and her job is not the most important thing in her life.

She said: “Portia understands me completely.In our vows, she recited a quote, ‘It is good to be loved. It is profound to be understood’ — and to me, that is everything.”

DeGeneres went on to say: “What ‘I love you’ really means is ‘I understand you,’ and she loves me for everything that I am. She supports me and makes me happy.”

She also shared the motto she lives by: “It is not up to you to try to change it or question it. You are supposed to be exactly who you are. I took in that message. I always remember it. It is not up to me to question why, who or how I am. I just accept who I am, and I do not judge myself.”

These two ladies have weathered many storms in the past; their fans are confident they will stick to each other like glue no matter what may come their way.