Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi To Save Their Marriage By Having Baby!

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi haven’t been having the smoothest and most loving relationship lately. The many rumors of the talk show host having too close of a relationship with Drew Barrymore made Portia very jealous, and she doesn’t know if she can trust Ellen anymore. But the two women have apparently found the solution to all of their problems – a baby!

According to new reports, Ellen and Portia have figured out that having a new addition to their family may fix their relationship.

Now, sources close to the lesbian couple have revealed that they managed to fix their squabble after they both agreed a baby is not the worst idea.

“For once they are in sync,” one pal stated, adding that, despite that, there are still issues because “Ellen wants to adopt and Portia wants a surrogate.”

Ellen and Portia are still open to try their best to keep their marriage afloat, so they agreed to try both options!

Another disagreement reportedly started over the desired gender of the infant.

While the famous talk show host wants to have a baby boy, Portia hopes for a girl.

Despite the fact they simply cannot agree on almost anything, Ellen and Portia are still super excited to have a baby, and they’re already designing a nursery in their Beverly Hills home.

In addition, to make sure that they are ready for a boy or a girl, “They’re buying the crib and other furniture, toys, and books to furnish the room, and they’re using gender-neutral colors.”

As fans may remember, earlier this year, the couple were so at odds that Portia moved in a separate apartment.

Now, their short break away from each other is over, and they seem happier and closer than ever!

“Now Ellen and Portia are closer than ever, and can’t wait to welcome a baby into their lives,” the insider claimed.

Well, it seems like they finally have it all figured out – kind of – so we hope it’s going to work out.

Do you think it’s a good idea to have a baby at this point in time? Would the child manage to save their marriage?

Let us know your opinion by commenting down below!