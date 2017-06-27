FREE NEWSLETTER
Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Share A Public Kiss Amid Divorce Rumors!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/27/2017
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi show off PDASource: popsugar.com

The couple will celebrate their nine year marriage anniversary this summer! Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi proved their love is just a true and intense as almost a decade ago by doing some PDA.

Yesterday, June 26, Ellen and Portia were spotted out and about in West Hollywood, California.

Ellen seemed to drop her wife off for some shopping at trendy vintage shop Decades but not before they shared a kiss.

ellen degeneres portia de rossiSource: eadaronline.com

The two blonde women looked casual. Portia chose to wear red and navy striped t-shirt and black shorts.

She paired it all with tan heels.

Ellen wore trendy golden sunglasses and a white button-up short-sleeved shirt with black pants.

The entire outfit was tied together by her sporty shoes.

It looks like, despite rumors of their marriage heading for certain doom and Ellen’s busy schedule, the pair still seems very much in love and make time to spend with one another.

Portia even hangs out on the set of Ellen’s daytime show quite often, and DeGeneres has never shied away from giving her viewers exclusive peeks into their marriage.

They were once involved in a prank war that started when Ellen shared a video of her wife working out to a Jane Fonda fitness DVD.

Portia took revenge by sharing footage of Ellen singing along to Uptown Funk while on the treadmill.

Ellen then stated that their prank war would go forever, but it seems like the two women have already called a truce.

Ellen and Portia got married back in 2008 after gay marriage was legalized in California and have been going strong ever since.

Do you think the couple is close to a divorce like speculations say or are they as in love as ever?

