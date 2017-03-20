Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Selling Santa Barbara Estate Amid Divorce Rumors

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi reignited the divorce rumors after listing their so-called forever home for sale.

For several weeks, insiders have been talking to major publications about the alleged turmoil that currently exists in DeGeneres and de Rossi’s marriage.

It was revealed that after almost eight years of marital bliss, the power couple had been going through a difficult patch.

A spy revealed that the lovers were doing all they can to save their marriage including seeking the help of a marriage counselor.

The relationship expert advised them to go out on dates to reconnect and rediscover why they fell in love over 12 years ago.

The popular magazine that published the story quoted a tipster who said: “After eight years of marriage, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are dating again. The two are going on the therapist-recommended date nights as part of a last-ditch effort to save their troubled union.”

The gossip magazine went on to say: “Part of their therapy is to go on more date nights. That’s why they’ve been seen out and about more together lately.”

The DeGeneres-de Rossi divorce rumors were debunked with words and actions.

The pair issued a statement saying the rumors were false and they were seen several times at Oscar-related events looking happy and in love.

However, on Monday some started to question the statement after it was confirmed that DeGeneres and de Rossi had listed their beautiful Santa Barbara, California home.

The mansion, which sits on 17 acres and has six bedrooms and six full and two half baths can be yours for the small price of $45 million.

The Tuscan property, which was given the nickname The Villa, has a rustic feel, walk-in closets, a large pool, gardens, and, tennis court.

The buyer will have Oprah Winfrey, Al Gore, and Rob Lowe as neighbors.