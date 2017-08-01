Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Put Divorce Rumors To Rest With Beautiful Spain Vacation Photos

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are putting an end to those pesky divorce rumors with a series of stunning vacation pictures from Spain.

The host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and the former “Scandal” actress recently traveled to Mallorca (Majorca) for a romantic getaway.

De Rossi took to Instagram and unveiled one beautiful snapshot that showed vacationers having a blast in the Mediterranean sea that surrounds the Balearic Island.

In a second picture, the couple dressed in white appears very happy as they enjoyed the view of the ocean while on a yacht. The lovers went makeup free in that photo.

Since the day the duo said “I do” at their Hollywood mansion, rumors have been spreading around claiming that their marriage was failing.

Which is why their fans are excited to see them “stick it the haters and naysayers” by flaunting their love while they were in Europe.

Mallorca A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

One supporter stated said: “Divorce my … May you guys live a happy and healthy life together forever. Cherish each other; love wins all the time.”

Another shared: “Come to Bali please.. you will fall in love again there. Come renew ur vows in Bali.”

A third person said: “We were at Cala Llombards, and we loved it. Enjoy and have a lovely time together. Looks fantastic! Enjoy! That gorgeous water!!!”

A fourth commenter wrote: “Please tell us that you also saw more remote and less crowded places. Mallorca is full of hidden places so easy to reach by boat.. would love to know you saw the best of this place as it is more than crowded beaches and massive tourism!!”

After nine years of marriage, DeGeneres still beams about de Rossi.

On vacation in Mallorca A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

The comedian revealed that she married her best friend and added: “I am grateful for everything. I am thankful for my health, and I am so grateful for the love in my life. Because not everybody finds that. Not everybody finds that best friend.”

DeGeneres added: “Portia and I constantly say to each other, ‘We are so lucky.’ Sometimes it is lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there.”

The talk show host concluded: “I have gotten to a place where I am just settled. Really. I know that I am not going anywhere. She is not going anywhere. I am not saying the relationship took a while; I am saying in my life, it took a while to find this.”

What are your thoughts on DeGeneres and her wife’s cute vacation pictures?