Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Put Beverley Hills Condo For Sale Amid New Divorce Rumors

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are said to be on the verge of getting a divorce, according to so-called friends who spoke to several British media outlets.

Another day, another unfounded claim that DeGeneres and de Rossi had all but called it quits after being together since 2004, and walking down the aisle in 2008.

A source claimed that the pair has decided to list two properties in less than a month because they are splitting their assets.

In late March, DeGeneres and her wife put their beautiful Montecito, California estate which they gave the nickname of “forever home” for $45 million. DeGeneres once said about the mansion: “I really do hope we live here forever.”

However, last month after announcing she was selling it, she was singing another tune.

She said in a statement: “I tend to keep painting the painting until it’s done, there’s nothing left to do. That’s when I sell the canvas and buy a new one.”

This week, the power couple has relisted their luxury Beverley Hills condo for $7 million.

An insider came out to say they are getting rid of the homes they shared and the duo has been spending time apart, and the television personality knows the end of their marriage is near.

DeGeneres is said to be freaking out over the fact that de Rossi might leave her for a man or a woman.

The spy added that the Australian actress has nightmares every time the television host goes out with friends because she believes that she might be crushing on one of them.

If they do split, DeGeneres wants things to go smoothly and is willing to pay the Scandal actress.

A tipster revealed: “Ellen’s devastated, but she’ll do whatever it takes to end things as scandal-free as possible, and that means keeping Portia happy. In this case, money talks, and Ellen has a lot of it.”

Do you think the couple is headed for a divorce?