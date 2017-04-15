FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ellen degeneres angelina jolie brad pitt charlie sheen david cassidy kristen stewart ben affleck nina dobrev Sienna Miller david schwimmer jennifer garner amal clooney Charlie Murphy charlize theron mel b katy perry chris pratt bella hadid george clooney ashton kutcher bradley cooper
Home » Hollywood

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Put Beverley Hills Condo For Sale Amid New Divorce Rumors

Mel Walker Posted On 04/15/2017
0
0


Ellen DeGeneres Portia De Rossi Chris HemsworthNyMag.com

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are said to be on the verge of getting a divorce, according to so-called friends who spoke to several British media outlets.

Another day, another unfounded claim that DeGeneres and de Rossi had all but called it quits after being together since 2004, and walking down the aisle in 2008.

A source claimed that the pair has decided to list two properties in less than a month because they are splitting their assets.

In late March, DeGeneres and her wife put their beautiful Montecito, California estate which they gave the nickname of “forever home” for $45 million. DeGeneres once said about the mansion: “I really do hope we live here forever.”

However, last month after announcing she was selling it, she was singing another tune.

She said in a statement: “I tend to keep painting the painting until it’s done, there’s nothing left to do. That’s when I sell the canvas and buy a new one.”

This week, the power couple has relisted their luxury Beverley Hills condo for $7 million.

An insider came out to say they are getting rid of the homes they shared and the duo has been spending time apart, and the television personality knows the end of their marriage is near.

DeGeneres is said to be freaking out over the fact that de Rossi might leave her for a man or a woman.

The spy added that the Australian actress has nightmares every time the television host goes out with friends because she believes that she might be crushing on one of them.

If they do split, DeGeneres wants things to go smoothly and is willing to pay the Scandal actress.

A tipster revealed: “Ellen’s devastated, but she’ll do whatever it takes to end things as scandal-free as possible, and that means keeping Portia happy. In this case, money talks, and Ellen has a lot of it.”

Advertisement

Do you think the couple is headed for a divorce?

Post Views: 0


Read more about ellen degeneres portia de rossi

You may also like
Caitlyn Jenner Furious At Ellen Degeneres In Her New Memoir
04/13/2017
Adam Sandler Admits His Daughters Aren’t Fond Of His Movies On Ellen DeGeneres Show
04/07/2017
Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Net Worth Might Take A Hit Amid Split Asset And Divorce Rumors
04/04/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *