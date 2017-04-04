Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Net Worth Might Take A Hit Amid Split Asset And Divorce Rumors

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s net worth is part of the conversation as the pair is facing divorce rumors once more.

Via many popular webloids and well-respected entertainment sites, it has been confirmed DeGeneres and de Rossi have listed their most personal asset.

The mansion located in Montecito, California that the couple spent many years renovating and they once called their forever home is on the market for $45 million.

Based on that information, a source has revealed that not only did the host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and the Australian star have parted ways, they have lawyered up to split their properties, wealth, and other assets.

This time around, sources spoke to OK! magazine via the International Business Times and said: “They’re not only headed for a divorce, but they’re also secretly splitting up their assets before they make an official announcement.”

The tipster, who is allegedly close to the former “American Idol” judge, went on to reveal: “Not only will they not be growing old in that home, which was their dream, but they won’t be growing old together, period.”

A rep for “The Love Letter” and “Mr. Wrong” actress claimed that the mansion is up for sale, but there was no mention of the split.

Instead, the spokesperson said they are getting rid the luxury property because they no longer spend time there.

Not too long ago, Mrs. DeGeneres spoke to People about de Rossi, and she revealed that she was in love and living the perfect life with her.

The funny woman told People: “I’m grateful for everything. I’m grateful for my health, and I’m so grateful for the love in my life. Because not everybody finds that. Not everybody finds that best friend.”

DeGeneres and de Rossi, who have been married since in August 2008, have been hit with scandalous rumors before but have proved their haters wrong.

However, with so many big names in Hollywood going splitsville, some of their fans are worried.