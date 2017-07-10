FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ellen degeneres kenya moore blac chyna chris brown rob kardashian priscilla presley kylie jenner bernice burgos karrueche tran Erica Dixon Cynthia Bailey kris jenner Marc Daly t.i. nick viall Yanique Barrett Ashanti tameka tiny harris james corden abby lee miller tiny
Home » Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Monster Fight Ended By Joint: ‘Everything Got Really Mellow,’ Says Insider

Nick Markus Posted On 07/10/2017
0
0


ellen and portiaSource: eonline.com

Apparently, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are carrying on like a couple of high schoolers. Is their marriage really on the brink of failing? According to new reports, a conflict-filled night was saved by… a joint!

We have learned that the couple was fighting like never before in their Hollywood home in front of a few shocked guests when de Rossi finally found the solution.

The woman sneaked off to their bedroom and came back with a lit joint!

‘It was a very awkward night for a while. But everything got really mellow once the spliff was passed around,’ one source that witnessed the whole thing stated.

As fans of the talk show host may already be aware, there have been rumors that their marriage is close to ending and that it’s mostly because of Ellen’s boozy behavior.

However, a source revealed the star has her drinking under control now.

The insider present at the party claimed the guests even had to walk through clouds of ganja smoke as they wandered through the place but the mood did improve significantly.

‘Ellen and Portia were carrying on like a couple of happy high schoolers,’ the spy claimed.

Well, ‘happy high schoolers’ definitely beats ‘miserably married adults’ but we all know the joints were just a temporary solution.

The women have to address their marriage problems as soon as possible, or there might not be anything to fix later on.

Advertisement

Do you think they will be able to work things out in the end?

Post Views: 0

Read more about ellen degeneres portia de rossi

Advertisement

You may also like
Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Share A Public Kiss Amid Divorce Rumors!
06/27/2017
Ellen DeGeneres Wants To Save Portia De Rossi Marriage By Quitting Her Show: Report
06/25/2017
Watch Ellen DeGeneres Punish Audience Member Caught Stealing!
06/20/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *