Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Hit By New Fight Rumor After Shocking ‘Scandal’ Twist

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi got involved in a nasty fight at a restaurant as her character on Scandal faces an uncertain future.

Advertisement

Mrs. De Rossi and Mrs. DeGeneres were caught by eyewitnesses at a Los Angeles restaurant in a heated argument over food, allegedly, of course.

According to a source, who spoke to a British magazine, the lovers’ quarrel was over the fact that the beautiful Australian star had refused to eat a healthy plate of food.

The publication reported that the television host was furious that her wife, who apparently had an eating disorder, refused to order a nutritious meal.

The witness said DeGeneres started lecturing de Rossi, which infuriated her prompting the actress to leave the table abruptly.

The pair was later seen going at in the parking as they awaited their car.

If you have not watched last week’s episode of Scandal as yet, stop reading because there are major spoilers ahead.

During Thursday’s episode of Scandal, De Rossi’s character, Elizabeth North, Mellie Grant’s Chief of Staff, met a bloody end.

North along with members of the mysterious organization were trying to convince Mellie (Bellamy Young) to accept their master plan to make her POTUS.

Mellie said no, prompting the mystery woman (Zoe Perry) to beat North to death with a golf club, forcing a traumatized Mellie to change her mind rapidly.

De Rossi said she is the one, who told executive producer Shonda Rhimes, she wanted to leave to focus on a new project.

She said: “No, actually it was my decision. Toward the end of last year, I started an [art curation and publishing] business and I realized that the business was going to be very time-consuming if I was going to make a success of it. I had emailed Shonda [Rhimes] and told her that I had reconnected with my original passion of incorporating business and fine art. I asked her if it would be okay if I could do less shows and perhaps even leave the show. She was incredibly gracious and so lovely, really supported my decision to start a new career.”

Advertisement

Rumors have dogged the DeGeneres and de Rossi marriage for years.