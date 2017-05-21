Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Go On Date Night Amid Divorce Rumors

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi were recently caught on a date in West Hollywood amid rumors that they are having a marriage meltdown. According to reports, Drew Barrymore has pretty much ruined their relationship. Will they be able to fix things?

The show host was wearing a plaid shirt – her usual tomboy style, while Portia was at the opposite end of the spectrum with a ladylike outfit composed of a shirt and skirt.

The couple dined at Crossroads Kitchens restaurant, a place known for its wonderful vegetarian dishes.

The couple who got married back in 2008 has reportedly been having a lot of problems in the latter months.

They first met at an awards show and in 2004 started dating.

Four years later they decided to unite their destinies.

But as time went on, more and more rumors that their marriage was not the happiest, emerged.

According to a source close to the two women, Ellen and Portia are on the brink of a divorce, and it’s all because of Drew Barrymore.

DeGeneres and Barrymore have been very close friends for years, and now they have even partnered on a new show.

Add that to the fact that Drew has recently divorced her husband and even came out as bisexual, Portia is very jealous!

“Portia is threatened by Ellen’s relationship with Drew,” the insider claimed, adding that “Their emotional bond is obvious, and Portia is feeling completely left out.”

A new source has also revealed more details into an ugly fight between the two.

Apparently, during the 20 year anniversary of Ellen’s coming out, her party exploded into a furious discussion between the talk show host and her wife.

“Portia kept trying to talk to Ellen, but Ellen wouldn’t even look at her as she screeched out of the parking lot!” the source claimed.

It looks like Ellen and Portia’s marriage these days is really on the brink of collapse, but we are glad that at least they are trying to keep it afloat and going out on date nights.

Do you think they are over or will they be able to fix their marital problems?

