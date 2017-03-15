Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Face More Divorce Rumors – Actress Reportedly Moved Out

It appears that marriage counseling did not work out for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

The latest rumors claim that de Rossi is tired of being ignored by DeGeneres. The situation has prompted her to move out of their California mansion.

After dating for over four years, DeGeneres and Australian actress de Rossi wed in a garden wedding in the backyard of their home in Beverly Hills in 2008.

The actresses were among the first celebrities to take advantage of the overturn of the same-sex marriage ban in the Golden State to walk down the aisle.

Throughout the years the “Ally McBeal” star and the television personality have had the media talking about all that might be going wrong between them.

Late last week, a source close to the power couple claimed that their marital woes had pushed them into seeking the help of a therapist.

It seems that the advice of the relationship expert has not worked because it is believed that de Rossi has moved out of the home she shares with the host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

A person with ties to the comedian and television host said she is facing a multi-million dollar divorce and added: “A fed-up Rossi has stormed out on DeGeneres, and sought sanctuary in a secret bachelorette pad, setting the stage for a blockbuster $350 million divorce.”

The “Woman in the Moon” actress has allegedly been enjoying her semi-single life by having friends over and partying every night.

According to the source: “Portia’s inviting her good friends over for girls’ nights in, ordering takeout, staying up late and sleeping in. Portia is tired of being the stay-at-home wife, while Ellen gets the big career.”

To cope with this new reality, DeGeneres is burying herself with work on her daytime series and the new program, “Ellen’s Game of Games,” that will air on NBC.