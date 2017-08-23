Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Exchanged Touching Messages On 9th Wedding Anniversary

Ellen DeGeneres and her beautiful and talented wife, Portia de Rossi, are melting hearts with the touching anniversary messages.

Time flies when two people are in love; it has been nine years since the pair walked down the aisle in their California mansion.

The wedding took place outdoors in front of those near and dear to them.

Through the years, the couple faced endless divorce and cheating rumors, but they have denied them and stayed united.

Through thick and thin, the Australian star and the media mogul celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary with loving notes on social media.

De Rossi opened the ball with a funny message where she reminded her spouse that they often behave like children.

The former “Scandal” actress wrote: “I love my wife. #Repost @portiaderossi ・・・ We’ve been together so long that not only do we look like kids in this picture, but it was taken with a camera! Happy 9th, Thing.”

Fans showered the pair with compliments for making their relationship work.

A person told de Rossi: “Love u guys… never leave each other.”

Another supporter added: “Awwww both of us got married in 2008, so we celebrate ten years of marriage in 2018. Maybe we should go on holidays together and make it a super celebration!!! Do you know anyone who can throw us an anniversary holiday???”

The 59-year-old talk show host shared a picture of her wedding day and captioned it: “@PortiadeRossi and I got married 9 years ago today. Being her wife is the greatest thing I am.”

DeGeneres’ lovey-dovey note received the same positive treatment as her wife.

A commenter wrote: “Happy anniversary, Ellen, to you and Portia, and MANY MORE to come!Love like yours #goals.”

I love my wife. #Repost @portiaderossi ・・・ We've been together so long that not only do we look like kids in this picture, but it was taken with a camera! Happy 9th, Thing. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Singer Joshua Radin, who performed at the couple’s wedding, uploaded a photo where he is standing with the duo and wrote underneath: “Nine years ago today, these two incredible women got married and asked me to sing some of my songs to them while they were celebrating their most special day. It’s still one of the most fun things I’ve ever done. Happy anniversary @theellenshow and @portiaderossi.”

@PortiadeRossi and I got married 9 years ago today. Being her wife is the greatest thing I am. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

The funny lady recently explained why she loves de Rossi so much.

DeGeneres confessed: “Portia understands me completely. In our vows, she recited a quote, ‘It is good to be loved. It is profound to be understood’ — and to me, that is everything.”

She went on to say: “What ‘I love you’ really means is ‘I understand you,’ and she loves me for everything that I am. She supports me and makes me happy.”

Advertisement

Fans are thrilled the pair has proved their critics wrong.