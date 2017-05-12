Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Dealing With New Divorce Rumors – This Time – The Staff Is Talking

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are allegedly on the verge of ending their romance – this time around – her staff members are the ones talking to the media about the chaos and drama that exist between the couple.

Speaking to Life & Style, several people, who are employed by “The Ellen Show,” said that they have heard the power couple arguing on numerous occasions and they fear that they might be heading to divorce court if they do not find common ground and a way to work on their marriage.

A source close to the popular talk show host said she is aware that the people she employs have a front row seat to her heated arguments with de Rossi and is embarrassed by the situation.

The spy told the publication: “Ellen hates that. She never wants people at work to know about her personal problems.”

The tipster went on to say, “it was a huge wake-up call for her,” and she is taking steps to make sure these kinds of lovers quarrel do not occur in the workplace. Amongst those steps – seeing a therapist and take romantic vacations.

The source shared: “Ellen has been in counseling, both solo and with Portia. Part of their therapy is to go on more date nights. That’s why they’ve been seen out and about more together lately.”

DeGeneres has denied the divorce rumors and revealed that she is married to her best friend.

She recently shared: “I can’t imagine not being married. I have my best friend, the person I want to spend time with more than anybody else in the world… Portia and I constantly say to each other, we are so lucky.’ Sometimes it’s lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there. I’ve gotten to a place where I really am just settled… She’s not going anywhere.”

Fans are hoping the pair will find a way to stay together because they are viewed as role models.