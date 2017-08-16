Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Beat Divorce Rumors Again As Their Marriage Reaches New Milestone

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been fighting divorce rumors since the day they wed in their California mansion.

De Rossi and the comedian have defied the odds and the countless speculations and are celebrating nine years of marriage on August 16th.

DeGeneres and her wife recently enjoyed a lavish vacation in Spain, and they are back in Los Angeles where they are pushing the actress’ new art gallery.

The funnywoman recently sat down with Good Housekeeping and explained how their love story has managed to stand the test of time when so many Hollywood couples are splitting up.

DeGeneres said the Australian star understands her and added: “Portia understands me completely. In our vows, she recited a quote, ‘It is good to be loved. It is profound to be understood’ — and to me, that is everything.”

She continued to beam over de Rossi by explaining what she loves about her and revealed: “What ‘I love you’ really means is ‘I understand you,’ and she loves me for everything that I am. She supports me and makes me happy.”

DeGeneres went on to share a particular quote that has helped throughout the years to accept and love herself.

The television personality confessed to the publication: “When I was coming out, someone gave me the Martha Graham quote. ‘There is only one of you in all time.’ You are unique, and you are supposed to be. It is not up to you to try to change it or question it. You are supposed to be exactly who you are. I took in that message. I always remember it. It is not up to me to question why, who or how I am. I just accept who I am, and I do not judge myself.”

The 59-year-old talk show host also opened up about her upcoming big milestone – turning 60.

She stated: “I cannot even believe I am going to be 60 — I am so immature; I am like a child. I know this: I am kind. I am a good person to work with and for. I am putting on a great show that I am proud of, and that makes people feel good. I just try to be the best person I can be.”

The pair is very low-key, so do not expect a big star-studded birthday bash on a yacht a la Kardashians.