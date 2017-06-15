Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Are Said To Be Facing Critical Moment In Their Marriage – New Divorce Rumors Hit Popular Couple

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are going through a tough time if the most recent reports that have surfaced are accurate.

On at least two occasions, Mrs. DeGeneres was spotted strolling with friends without her wedding ring. The host of the Ellen DeGeneres Show’s public outings without her band gave birth to a new series of divorce rumors.

A source close to the couple claimed that there is trouble in paradise because de Rossi feels that she can not be herself.

Talking to In Touch, the tipster revealed that the former “Better Off Ted” star said she has reached a breaking point.

The Australian stunner no longer wears her ring because she is allegedly counting days to file the divorce papers.

The so-called friend, who sold the story, told the publication: “It is happening. She and Portia are breaking up. Portia’s ring has been off for a while now, and though she would occasionally slip it on to show Ellen she was trying, that is over now… There’s no turning back. It is just a matter of time before the whole world knows.”

According to the pal, DeGeneres is preventing her wife from becoming the big Hollywood star she always dreamed of being.

The insider went on to say: “Bottom line, Portia feels Ellen did not let her be herself or develop her acting career more. She said she needs to break free or she is going to snap.”

De Rossi played Elizabeth North for three years on “Scandal,” but her character was killed off in a brutal manner a few weeks ago.

She also appeared in “Santa Clarita Diet.” However, there have been no significant announcements about her career since her exit “Scandal.”

In a recent interview, DeGeneres said contrary to the allegations, she is happy and is in love with her spouse.

The comedian said: “There’s no best part [about being married.] It is everything. I cannot imagine not being married. I have my best friend, the person I want to spend time with more than anybody else in the world.”

She added: “I have gotten to a place where I really am just settled. Really. I know that I am not going anywhere. She is not going anywhere. I am not saying the relationship took a while; I am saying in my life, it took a while to find this.”

Sine the two stars wed in August 2008, rumors of their pending divorce started swirling and obviously never materialized.

So it is safe to say this couple will continue to live their happy life as wild rumors from unnamed sources continue to hit the Internet.