Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Are Making ‘Last-Ditch Effort’ To Save Marriage Amid Divorce Rumors

Date nights and therapy are what Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been using as last-ditch efforts to save their marriage.

According to insiders, there are no limits to what DeGeneres will do to make sure she stays married to de Rossi.

After four years of dating, in the summer of 2008, the funny television personality and the Australian actress were married at their home in Beverly Hills, California.

The ceremony was attended by the biggest names in Hollywood and by their four dogs and three cats.

The honeymoon did not last very long, head spinning scandals have plagued DeGeneres and de Rossi’s relationship.

Some rumors claimed that de Rossi was jealous of her wife’s fame and wealth.

Other allegations that hounded the power couple included fights over children and de Rossi dreamed of motherhood while DeGeneres was not interested.

Despite the rumors, the pair is determined to stick together like glue and have been going through therapy to make it work.

The host of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “The Night We Called It a Day” star are also going on date nights to reconnect and discover why they fell in love in the first place.

According to a spy with links to the “Coneheads” star: “After eight years of marriage, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are dating again. The two are going on the therapist-recommended date nights as part of a last-ditch effort to save their troubled union.”

The insider elaborated: “Part of their therapy is to go on more date nights. That’s why they’ve been seen out and about more together lately.”

The very pricey therapy sessions have led to the following conclusion, for a relationship to work the two parties should know when to take part in the same activities and when to give each other breathing room.

The spy shared: “It’s all about spending quality time together, but still giving each other space during the workday.”

The best of luck to DeGeneres and de Rossi.