Ellen Caught On Dinner Date With Mystery Brunette Amid Divorce Rumors With Wife Portia

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been battling divorce rumors lately, and now, the TV host was even caught on a date with a mystery brunette! 59-year-old Ellen and the unknown woman were caught by the paparazzi at a vegan restaurant in West Hollywood, and they were all smiles.

Despite the fact that her 8-year long marriage with Portia has been crumbling in recent months she looked extremely carefree.

Portia was nowhere to be seen meaning that Ellen and the other woman hit the eatery by themselves.

It looks like the outing happened on the day Ellen also celebrated the 20th anniversary of her coming out.

To make matter even worse, the couple recently sold yet another property, a $6 million condo in Los Angeles, reportedly thinning out their real estate before the divorce.

‘Portia’s tired with being the stay-at-home wife, while Ellen gets the big career and all the attention. Things reached the boiling point a few weeks ago, and after their worst fight ever, Portia packed up and headed to a secluded home they secretly bought in Beverly Hills months ago,’ stated a source close to the couple some time ago when speculations about their divorce first exploded.

Of course, it is yet to be confirmed if there is more than just friendship between Ellen and the mystery brunette, but one thing is certain – she and Portia are going through marital problems.

