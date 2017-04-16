Elizabeth Warren Says Mitch McConnell Always Ignores Her When She Tries To Talk To Him!

According to Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been ignoring her ever since he first silenced her back in February on the Senate Floor.

At the time, McConnell cut Warren off during her speech when she wanted to read a letter from Coretta Scott King. The letter in question was supposed to explain her opposition to Jeff Session’s nomination for the position of attorney general.

McConnell invoked a little known and rarely used rule that blocks senators “by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.”

It’s been two months since then and Jeff Sessions got the job anyway but the relationship between Warren and McConnell remains just as bad.

In an interview published yesterday in the Globe, Warren revealed that she has tried to speak with the man but he ignored her.

“I say hello to Mitch every chance I get, and he turns his head,” she explained.

On the other hand, a rep for McConnell was unable to confirm or deny the senator’s claims, stating that he has never witnessed Warren approaching McConnell.

In fact, it looks like McConnell was warned she may get cut off back in February because of the lengthy speech.

After the February incident, McConnell said that Warren had been warned she could be cut off.

“Sen. Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation,” McConnell claimed.

Despite the warning, she persisted and the incident took over social media as a political feud.

Warren gave the interview as part of her promotional tour for her new book, This Is Our Fight.